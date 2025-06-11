default-cbs-image
Meidroth is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

Meidroth will get a chance to catch his breath after logging a hit in seven of his last nine games, during which he went 12-for-33 with four RBI and four runs scored. Vinny Capra will take his place at shortstop Wednesday and bat ninth.

