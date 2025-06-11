White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Sitting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
Meidroth will get a chance to catch his breath after logging a hit in seven of his last nine games, during which he went 12-for-33 with four RBI and four runs scored. Vinny Capra will take his place at shortstop Wednesday and bat ninth.
More News
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Goes deep in victory•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Perfect at the plate in win•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Idle Saturday•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Extends hit streak to nine games•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Swats first homer•
-
White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Four-game hitting streak•