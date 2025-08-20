White Sox's Chase Meidroth: Taking Wednesday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meidroth is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Atlanta.
Meidroth will get a chance to catch his breath after he started in each of the White Sox's last five games. Curtis Mead will enter the lineup in Meidroth's stead, covering third base while Miguel Vargas shifts over to first base and Lenyn Sosa occupies second base.
