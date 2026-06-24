White Sox's Chris Murphy: Working as opener Wednesday

Murphy will serve as Chicago's opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Right-hander Erick Fedde is on turn in the rotation and is expected to cover the bulk of the innings for the White Sox out of the bullpen once Murphy exits the contest, likely after covering the first frame or two. The White Sox are banking on the left-handed Murphy neutralizing the top half of the Cleveland lineup, which typically features two left-handed hitters in Travis Bazzana and Kyle Manzardo.