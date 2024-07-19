The White Sox recalled Robinson from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Robinson is taking over as backup catcher behind Korey Lee after Martin Maldonado was designated for assignment. The 29-year-old has a .407 OPS in 25 career games at the big-league level.
