The White Sox optioned Ellis to Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

During his first stint in the big leagues following his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on June 4, Ellis appeared in eight games and went 0-for-4 with four stolen bases and a run scored. The 26-year-old outfielder will cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to outfielder Andrew Benintendi (Achilles), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.