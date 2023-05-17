Jimenez (abdomen) said Wednesday that he hopes to be back by the end of next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez was cleared to run the bases Tuesday and will incorporate more and more baseball activities in the coming days before presumably heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment by early next week. He underwent an emergency appendectomy May 6 and had originally been expected to miss more than a month.
