White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Monday that the team is "in a holding pattern" while awaiting the results of Jimenez's (adductor) MRI, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Jimenez had to be removed from Sunday's game against the Tigers are injuring his left adductor while running out a grounder. Lenyn Sosa has joined the club in Chicago in case he needs to replace Jimenez on the active roster, but the latter is still be evaluated for a possible stint on the injured list. Fantasy managers should have a contingency plan in place for Jimenez.