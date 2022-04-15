Jimenez (ankle) is starting in left field and batting fifth Friday against the Mariners.
Jimenez sat out Thursday's contest after fouling a pitch off his left ankle Wednesday, but he was available as a pinch hitter and is now back in the lineup. The 25-year-old is 4-for-17 with a home run, seven RBI and two runs scored through five games this season.
