White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back in action Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jimenez (leg) is starting Saturday against the Twins.
Jimenez wasn't in the lineup Friday due to right leg soreness, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1. He'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Saturday.
