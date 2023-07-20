Jimenez (groin) is in the designated hitter spot and batting cleanup Thursday versus the Mets in his return to the lineup.
Jimenez needed three days and two games two recover from a groin injury but is feeling well enough to serve as the White Sox' DH in this one. He'll carry a .776 OPS with 12 home runs into action Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Available to pinch hit•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sits Wednesday due to groin injury•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Available off bench•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sitting out as expected•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could miss 4-to-5 days•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with groin tightness•