Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Twins.

Jimenezm who was named the American League Player of the Week for last week, has put on a power surge during the final month of the season, launching his fourth home run in the last seven games. Since Sept. 3, he's slugging .788 with extra-base hits in nine of the 13 games in which he's played. He needs two home runs over the final 12 games to reach 30.

