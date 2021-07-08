Jimenez (pectoral) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Winston-Salem on Friday.
Jimenez underwent surgery in late March on a ruptured left pectoral tendon and was expected to miss four-to-five months. The best-case return date was thought to be late-July/early-August, so it sounds like this will be a best-case scenario if he avoids setbacks. It's unclear how long the rehab assignment will be, but as a position player, it may only take Jimenez a couple weeks to get up to speed.
