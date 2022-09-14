Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Jimenez's first-inning blast was all the offense the White Sox needed in this one. He's been on quite the heater over the last week, going 14-for-28 (.500) with four homers, 12 RBI and seven runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak. The 25-year-old's posted five multi-hit efforts in that span, which has raised his season slash line to .317/.382/.522 with 13 homers, 45 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight doubles through 259 plate appearances this year.