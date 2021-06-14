Jimenez (pectoral) was cleared to begin participating in baseball activities at the White Sox's spring training complex.
The young slugger has been sidelined all season after rupturing his left pectoral tendon in late March and subsequently undergoing surgery, and resuming baseball activities is the first major step toward his return to the diamond. Jimenez is expected to ramp up his rehab work over the next month at the spring training complex before potentially starting a rehab assignment, which could allow him to rejoin the White Six sometime in August if he can avoid any setbacks.
