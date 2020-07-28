Jimenez (head) was cleared for full activity Tuesday but is still being monitored and is considered day-to-day, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez ran into the outfield wall Sunday against the Twins and was forced to leave the game, though he hasn't been diagnosed with a concussion. Nicky Delmonico will start in left field in his absence in the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland, and the day-to-day designation seems to indicate that Jimenez will sit for the nightcap as well, but it sounds as though he'll be back in the lineup soon.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Remains out for afternoon game•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not diagnosed with concussion•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Not starting Monday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Leaves with light-headedness•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits early Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Part of offensive barrage•