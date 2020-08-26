Jimenez (ankle) will start in left field and will bat fifth Wednesday against the Pirates.

Jimenez enjoyed another productive showing the dish in Tuesday's 4-0 win (2-for-4 with a double and an RBI), but the twisted ankle he suffered while celebrating teammate Lucas Giolito's no-hitter after the game cast some doubt on his availability for the remainder of the series. After being checked out by the White Sox's training staff early Wednesday, Jimenez looks to have avoid a significant injury, as he'll be cleared to make a 17th straight start in left field. Assuming he makes it out of Wednesday's came no worse for the wear, Jimenez will get some much-needed time to rest Thursday, when the White Sox have an open date in their schedule.