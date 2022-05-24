White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday that he expects Jimenez (hamstring) to begin a rehab assignment within the next week, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hahn's comments came after Jimenez took live batting practice Tuesday against rehabbing starting pitcher Lance Lynn (knee), who is also expected to report to the minors for game action within a week. Before the White Sox map out a rehab schedule for Jimenez, he may still need to prove that his surgically repaired right hamstring doesn't inhibit him in the field or while he runs the bases. Whenever he's deemed ready to return from the injured list, Jimenez may see most of his starts as a designated hitter as the White Sox aim to preserve his health.