The White Sox hope to activate Jimenez (hamstring) from the injured list during their next homestand, which begins June 7, Julia Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez was in the lineup at Triple-A Charlotte as the designated hitter on both Wednesday and Thursday, a good sign that he's getting closer to a return after a brief setback. He has yet to play in the outfield on his rehab assignment, something the White Sox presumably would like to have him do prior to being activated. He has collected three hits in 11 at-bats with Charlotte.