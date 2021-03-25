Jimenez could be out for most of the year with a torn pectoral, Jim Duquette of Sirius XM Radio reports.

Jimenez was initially diagnosed with left shoulder discomfort after injuring himself while trying to rob a home run Wednesday, but it appears as though he might be dealing with a much more serious injury. The White Sox are expected to update his status Thursday afternoon. An extended absence would likely open up starts for Leury Garcia or Adam Engel in left field, though Engel is currently dealing with a strained hamstring.