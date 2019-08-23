Jimenez (hip) could be available to pinch hit Friday if needed, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Both Jimenez and manager Rick Renteria indicated Jimenez could be available Friday in a pinch, but given that the White Sox are well out of the playoff race at this point, it seems pretty unlikely Jimenez will be an option until the White Sox are comfortable that having him hit won't aggravate his sore hip.