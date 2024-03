Jimenez is entering the 2024 season healthy and could occasionally play in right field, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez played 120 games in 2023, his highest mark since the 2019 season. However, he posted a career-worst .169 ISO while swatting only 18 home runs. Jimenez is set to hit free agency at the close of the season, so adding some defensive value back into his profile could help his cause on the open market.