Jimenez (thigh) is progressing in his recovery and could return during the White Sox's weekend series against the Reds, MLB.com reports.

Manager Pedro Grifol said that Jimenez is feeling better each day, but he declined to give a specific return date. As expected, the priority for the team is to avoid any setbacks or aggravation of the injury. Given the rash of injuries the White Sox have faced early on this season, as well as his own history of issues, the team may take a cautious approach with Jimenez.