Doctors confirmed Monday that Jimenez suffered a pectoral tear, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Jimenez will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the damage following this confirmation. There is some good news for the White Sox, in that the recovery period is expected to last around four-to-five months, which is slightly better than the initial five-to-six month timeframe.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Out at least five months•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could be facing extended absence•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Diagnosed with shoulder discomfort•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with apparent shoulder injury•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dialing in swing•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Makes extra-base noise•