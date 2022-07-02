Manager Tony La Russa indicated Saturday that Jimenez (hamstring) could return next week, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
General manager Chris Getz said Friday that Jimenez has been getting more comfortable with his legs during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte, and the 25-year-old appears to be closing in on a return in the coming days. La Russa said Saturday that the White Sox could ease Jimenez into action by giving him chances to serve as the designated hitter once he's ultimately activated. Over his eight games since resuming his rehab assignment, he's hit .167 with a homer, four runs and three RBI.
