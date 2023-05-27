White Sox manager Pedro Grifol told reporters Saturday that Jimenez (abdomen) could return as soon as Sunday against the Tigers.
Jimenez has been out since the start of May following an emergency appendectomy. If the slugger doesn't return Sunday, it seems likely that he'll be back as the starting designated hitter for the White Sox in the early part of next week.
