Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in an extra-inning loss to Oakland on Saturday.

Jimenez came through early for Chicago, swatting a solo homer to center field in the second inning and adding an RBI single in the third. However, he was replaced for a pinch runner after walking in the eighth. Despite the late substitution, Jimenez extended his modest hitting streak to five games, a stretch in which he's batting .429 (9-for-21) with two homers, six RBI and four runs.