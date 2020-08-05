Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.

His blast to near straightaway center field in the sixth inning off Brandon Woodruff got the White Sox on the board. Jimenez is off to a flying start to 2020, hitting .333 (11-for-33) through nine games with three homers and eight RBI.

More News