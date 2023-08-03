Jimenez is not in the lineup Thursday at Texas.
Gavin Sheets will fill the DH role for the White Sox and bat seventh versus the Rangers and Max Scherzer. This looks to be a routine day off for Jimenez, who went 1-for-7 with a single and two strikeouts in the first two games of the three-game series.
