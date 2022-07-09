Jimenez is being held out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers due to some general soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The White Sox are playing a day game after a night game Saturday, so Jimenez is getting a chance to rest following three consecutive starts. Manager Tony La Russa didn't seem concerned about Jimenez's soreness, so it seems likely that he'll be available off the bench Saturday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.