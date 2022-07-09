Jimenez is being held out of the lineup Saturday against the Tigers due to some general soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox are playing a day game after a night game Saturday, so Jimenez is getting a chance to rest following three consecutive starts. Manager Tony La Russa didn't seem concerned about Jimenez's soreness, so it seems likely that he'll be available off the bench Saturday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Gets breather Saturday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Homers in return•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Reinstated from 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rehab ends, not yet activated•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return next week•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable•