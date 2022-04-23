site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with hamstring injury
The White Sox announced that Jimenez left Saturday's game against the Twins with right hamstring soreness.
While the initial diagnosis at least leaves room for optimism, the White Sox added that Jimenez is being evaluated further. The team figures to release another update status at some point soon.
