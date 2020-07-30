Jimenez went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Cleveland.
Jimenez returned to action after missing two games due to lightheadedness. He delivered a run on a sacrifice fly in the White Sox's four-run ninth inning; it was his second RBI of the season.
