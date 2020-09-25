Jimenez is considered day-to-day with a mild right foot sprain, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez left Thursday's game with the injury, which was originally called right foot soreness. Adam Engel starts in left field Friday. The White Sox have clinched a playoff berth but are still fighting with the Twins for the division title. The team is doesn't want to risk Jimenez before he's ready simply for seeding purposes, however, so he isn't expected to play at any point this weekend, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.