Jimenez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Monday's spring game against San Francisco.
The home run was Jimenez's second of the Cactus League. The young slugger found his swing over the last week, going 7-for-17 with three extra-base hits and nine RBI over the last four games.
