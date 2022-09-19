Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs and a strikeout during Sunday's 11-5 win over the Tigers.

Jimenez has had little trouble reaching base recently, and Sunday's performance marked his sixth multi-hit game over the last 12 matchups. The 25-year-old has been a well-rounded contributor over that stretch, hitting .404 with five home runs, four doubles, 14 RBI and 11 runs.