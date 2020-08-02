Jimenez went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Saturday's 11-5 win at Kansas City.

The 23-year-old was 0-for-7 since returning from a two-game absence due to light-headedness, but he broke out in a big way Saturday. Jimenez is 8-for-21 with two home runs, two doubles and six RBI through six games this season.