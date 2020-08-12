Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and one run scored Tuesday against the Tigers.

Jimenez got the White Sox's offense rolling in first inning, blasting a three-run home run. He followed up his fourth home run of the season with an RBI single in the sixth frame. Jimenez had reached base just once in his last 23 plate appearances, so he'll look to build on this productive performance. Overall, Jimenez has still been productive however, as he has 12 RBI and six runs scored through 16 contests.