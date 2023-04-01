Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's loss to Houston.

The 26-year-old slugger knocked two RBI doubles off Cristian Javier, one in the first inning and another in the sixth. Jimenez bounced back quickly after an 0-for-5, two-strikeout performance on Opening Day. Both of his hits Friday went over 105mph off the bat.