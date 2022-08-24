Jimenez was diagnosed with a bruised left elbow Tuesday after X-rays came back negative, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 25-year-old was struck in the elbow by a 102-mph fastball late in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles, but he avoided a fracture and should be considered day-to-day. Jimenez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks prior to the hit-by-pitch, raising his season slash line to .306/.372/.465. It's unclear if he'll be available for Wednesday's game in Baltimore, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him receive a day off.