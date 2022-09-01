Jimenez left Thursday's game against the Royals in the seventh inning due to right leg soreness.

Thursday marks the third time in the past seven days in which Jimenez's right leg issues have caused him to leave a game early or be held out of the lineup. The injury doesn't seem to be severe since he is listed as day-to-day, but the lingering nature of the issue likely means it will remain a problem down the stretch.