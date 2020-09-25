Jimenez was removed from Thursday's game against the Indians due to apparent lower-body discomfort, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Per Fegan, Jimenez appeared hobbled after running the bases in the top of the seventh. He jogged out to left field in the bottom half of the inning, but the White Sox ultimately decided to replace him with Adam Engel. Given that he seemed to want to stay in the game, the injury doesn't appear to be too serious. More about the extent of the issue should be known after the tilt.