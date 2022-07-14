Jimenez was removed from Wednesday's game against the Guardians with right leg tightness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts before being replaced in the field for the bottom of the seventh inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 25-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.