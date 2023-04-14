Jimenez (hamstring) is likely to be activated from the injured list Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It would be a minimum stay on the IL for the slugger. Jimenez was able to continue workouts almost immediately after being injured and has ramped things up without issue in recent days. Certainly, it helps that he can be put in the designated hitter spot to protect his legs somewhat. Jimenez had a .634 OPS in his first five contests this season before getting injured.