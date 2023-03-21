Jimenez (calf) is expected to return to the White Sox' Cactus League lineup Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez set off alarm bells when he exited Monday's game with a right calf injury, but it's merely cramps and he's fine now. The slugger is sitting out Tuesday in what was already a scheduled off day, but he'll be back in there in one of the team's split-squad lineups Wednesday.