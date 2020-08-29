Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Royals.
Jimenez unloaded on a Danny Duffy offering, sending it 452 feet over the wall in the fifth inning for his 11th homer. The outfielder extended his hitting streak to eight games with four homers in the last seven.
