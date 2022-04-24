The White Sox will place Jimenez on the 10-day injured list Sunday after he was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The team plans to provide another update on Jimenez's status following Monday's team off day once he's re-evaluated in Chicago, but the 25-year-old is set to miss extended time for the second time in as many seasons after a ruptured pectoral tendon kept him sidelined for about four months of the 2021 campaign. While the slugger is out of the lineup, both Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets could have clear paths to near-everyday roles at either left field or designated hitter. The righty-hitting Adam Engel should also be a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching with Jimenez out of the picture.