Jimenez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Rays.

He took Cooper Criswell deep in the fourth inning, giving Jimenez his first homer of the year. The 26-year-old has once again had trouble staying healthy, missing eight of Chicago's 20 games already, and he has yet to get hot at the plate, slashing .196/.275/.304 through 51 plate appearances.