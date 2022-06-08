Jimenez (hamstring) started in left field and went 1-for-2 Tuesday during a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte.
Jimenez appeared in the outfield for the second time during his rehab stint. He exited early in the game in a move that was planned to help manage his workload as he continues to build his lower-body strength. Jimenez appears to be nearing activation -- he's accrued 19 plate appearances on his rehab assignment -- though a specific date has not yet been set.
