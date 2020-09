Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Jimenez launched his 13th home run of the season in the fourth inning to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead. He later drove in another run with a groundout in the fifth. The second-year outfielder is slashing .301/.337/.590 in 184 plate appearances.