White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Wednesday that Jimenez has been bothered by a leg issue, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Jimenez was limited to DH duties in Wednesday afternoon's 12-5 blowout loss to the Angels, but Grifol said he expects the 26-year-old slugger to be able to play the outfield this weekend against the Tigers. Thursday's scheduled team off day should help the cause. Still, it's something to monitor moving forward.
