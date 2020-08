Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two singles, walk and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Tigers.

The left fielder took Joe Jimenez deep to extend the Chicago lead to 9-0 in the eighth inning. Jimenez has been on a nice run since Aug. 10, tallying 11 hits, including four home runs, in his last 35 at-bats. The slugger now sits at .275/.302/.560 on the campaign.